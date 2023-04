JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A community job fair will be held on Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Fulton Montgomery Community College Physical Education Building. Event-goers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and to dress for success.

Over 50 employers will partake in the community job fair. The Fulton Montgomery Community College physical education building is located at 2805 State Highway 67 in Johnstown.