CHARLESTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman has died after a single car crash in Montgomery County. The crash took place around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of State Highway 30A and Fox Street in the town of Charleston.

Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died from her injuries at St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam. She was identified as 31-year-old Brianna Scott, of Cobleskill.

Alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash, according to police.