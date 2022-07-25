AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Monday that Liberty Street will be closed between Main Street and westbound State Route 5 in Amsterdam. The closure will begin on Tuesday, July 26 at 7 a.m., and will remain in place until Friday, August 26, weather permitting.

A signed detour will be in place for alternative access to westbound State Route 5. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive carefully in work zones and are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in those areas. Two or more speeding tickets in a work zone could result in the suspension of your driver license.

The road needs to be shut down, officials said, to allow for the reconstruction of the intersection of Liberty Street and State Route 5. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, or check the 511ny website.