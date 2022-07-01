AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cleveland Avenue in Amsterdam is set to close starting on Tuesday, July 5 at 7 a.m. The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) said this is for the underground relocation of a water line.

DOT said no signed detour will be in place, but city officials are asking drivers to use Route 5S while the closure is in place. Work is expected to take two weeks, weather permitting.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Motorists are also reminded to obey the directions of flaggers and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.

