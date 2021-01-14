City of Amsterdam receives Erie Canalway IMPACT! Grant

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor announced that 13 non-profit organizations and municipalities will receive Erie Canalway IMPACT! Grants in 2021, totaling $108,787. The grants advance work to “preserve and showcase canal heritage, educate youth, and welcome people to explore the canal in their local communities.”

The grants range from $1,500 to $12,000 and will leverage an additional $146,630 in private and public project support.



“For nearly two centuries, the Erie Canal has served as a vital resource for our Upstate New York communities, driving economic vitality and instilling in us a sense of place that connects us to the rich, diverse history of our region,” Congressman Paul D. Tonko said. “Throughout my years in public office, I have fought to protect and preserve our cherished sites that offer so much to our Capital Region and beyond. I am deeply grateful that Amsterdam’s Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook will receive funding from this important program. I will continue working to deliver needed investments that ensure these public spaces can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has made 96 grants to communities and non-profit organizations since 2008 that have spurred $2.49 million in additional investments in heritage preservation, recreation, and education.

“As the pandemic continues to present abnormal challenges it is especially gratifying to support diverse canal inspired innovations. We are so pleased to make these timely investments and contribute to the resilience of our canal communities,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor

2021 Erie Canalway IMPACT! Grant recipients:



Buffalo Maritime Center, Buffalo

Award: $12,000

Create an exhibit dedicated to the Haudenosaunee alliance of Native Americans and Erie Canal history to complement Buffalo Maritime Center’s building of the Packet Boat, Seneca Chief.



Canal Society of New York State, Port Byron

Award: $5,300

Install wayside signs to improve outreach and accessibility to cultural and natural resources at the Erie Canal Heritage Park at Port Byron.



Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum, Chittenango

Award: $9,967

Produce a virtual 3-D tour of the museum complex to expand outreach efforts and create new opportunities for education. In addition, develop a STEM-based distance learning program for youth blending concepts of robotics and canal infrastructure.



City of Amsterdam

Award: $11,757

Institute creative, place-based visitor enhancements at Riverlink Park and Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook.



Corn Hill Navigation, Pittsford

Award: $11,388

Implement a variety of educational initiatives aboard the Sam Patch, including a bird watching tour in partnership with the Montezuma Audubon Society, and hands-on learning for students in the Erie Canal Environmental Education program, which blends STEM, history, and environmental curriculums.



Erie Canal Museum, Syracuse

Award: $11,000

Partner with restaurants and other local businesses to offer public programming on the Erie Canal’s relationship to food, specifically as it pertains to agriculture, irrigation and transportation of goods.



Erie Canal Discovery Center/Niagara County Historical Society, Lockport Award: $4,180 Support the development of five virtual lessons on the history, geography, engineering and national impact of the Erie Canal.

Lumber City Development Corporation, North Tonawanda

Award: $3,500

Install a historic mural near the dock area at Gateway Harbor Park in the City of North Tonawanda, enhancing the beauty of the park for visitors while establishing a strong sense of place and heritage.

Montezuma Audubon Center, Savannah

Award: $10,865

Organize a Canalway Conservation Corps to develop early detection invasive species management programs and STEM-based educational opportunities at the Montezuma Wetlands Complex.

Village of Brockport

Award: $4,830

Enhance Brockport’s self-guided walking tour by upgrading tour materials and interpretive panels.



Village of Medina

Award: $10,500

Develop and install an ADA accessible kayak launch located on the Erie Canal in the heart of downtown Medina.



Village of Newark

Award: $1,500

Repair vandalism damage to a prominent Erie Canal themed mural on the canalfront and guard against further damage or deterioration with protective coatings.



Western New York Land Conservancy, Inc., East Aurora

Award: $12,000

Transform an unused rail corridor into The Riverline, an iconic, innovative, and inspiring nature trail and greenway along the Buffalo River near the terminus of the Erie Canal.

IMPACT! Grants are made possible with funding support provided by the National Park Service and the NYS Canal Corporation.