AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam is hosting an Earth Day Cleanup on April 22. Volunteers can stop by Veterans Park at 8:30 a.m. to pick up trash bags, gloves, and breakfast.

Residents can help clean up Amsterdam until noon. At noon, lunch will be served at Veterans Park, and there will be prize giveaways sponsored by What-A-Bargain, What-A-Auction, and Southside Slice.

Earth Day will also be an excellent opportunity for the public to recycle old, unwanted paint. Residents can drop off paint between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Accepted products include latex paint (acrylic), oil paint (alkyd), stains, shellacs, lacquers, sealers, varnishes, urethanes, and textured coatings.

Products that will not be accepted are aerosol (spray) paint, paint thinners, solvents, cleaning agents, gasoline, drywall compound, caulks, and household hazardous waste. Residents can also choose to reserve a time to drop off the paint by clicking here.