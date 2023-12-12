AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam has issued a boil water advisory in response to a water break and shutdown. The advisory will be in effect until the water is turned back on.

The advisory impacts the entire South Side of Amsterdam excluding Broadway, Windswept Drive, Queen Anne Road, and the Town of Florida. Until the water is turned back on, residents should bring water to a rolling boil and boil for one minute.

Questions about the water shutdown and boil advisory can be directed to the Department of Public Works at (518) 842-3691.