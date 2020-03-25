City of Amsterdam holding food distribution event Friday

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam will hold a food distribution event for its residents on Friday at Veteran’s Field on Locust Avenue. Distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. and lasts until they run out of food.

“This is a hard time for folks living in our City and our goal here is to make it a bit less hard for those most impacted by the health and economic stresses caused by the Coronavirus outbreak.” Amsterdam Mayor Mike Cinquanti

The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, Montgomery County, and several local organizations and businesses are helping to organize the event. The Regional Food Bank will give the city 15 pallets of food.

Residents can collect their food in three different ways:

Stay in the car, drive-in, and pick up food from the upper parking lot (preferred method)

Pick up food from the lower parking lot on food for those who don’t have a vehicle

Home delivery by reservation

Delivery reservations for those who cannot drive, walk, or leave their homes should be made by phone between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday. Call (518) 332-8099 to make a reservation in English, or (518) 300-0886 to make a reservation in Spanish.

