City of Amsterdam holding food distribution event Friday

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam will hold a food distribution event for its residents on Friday at Veteran’s Field on Locust Avenue. Distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. and lasts until they run out of food.
The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, Montgomery County, and several local organizations and businesses are helping to organize the event. The Regional Food Bank will give the city 15 pallets of food.
Residents can collect their food in three different ways:
- Stay in the car, drive-in, and pick up food from the upper parking lot (preferred method)
- Pick up food from the lower parking lot on food for those who don’t have a vehicle
- Home delivery by reservation
Delivery reservations for those who cannot drive, walk, or leave their homes should be made by phone between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday. Call (518) 332-8099 to make a reservation in English, or (518) 300-0886 to make a reservation in Spanish.
