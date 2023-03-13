AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam has declared a snow emergency ahead of Tuesday’s storm. The emergency is in effect from 6 p.m. on Monday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.
According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, this will be the biggest storm of the season yet. The high impact, long duration winter storm will bring heavy wet snow and gusty winds. Power outages are expected.
No parking is allowed on city streets during this time. Illegally parked vehicles may be fined and/or towed.
Residents can park in one of the city-owned parking lots. Lots include:
- City Hall
- Post Office Lot
- Guy Park Ave. Ext. (Kirk Douglas parking)
- Golf Course Lot
- Vet’s Field (upper field along Locust Avenue, Roosevelt Road, and the road to the pool building)
- Morris Street Parking Lot
- East Main and DeGraff (both lots)
- Between Vrooman and Lefferts (behind Art Center)
- Eagle and East Main Street (lot)
- Dean and East Main Streets (lot)
- 47 Reid Street Lot
- Milton Avenue between 1st and 2nd Avenue
- Prospect Street (Upper, near Elizabeth Street)
- Chestnut and Lincoln (basketball court lot)
- Bunn and Thomas Street (lot)
- Greene and Mechanic Street (lot)
- Union and Orange Street (lot)
- Union Street (between Brandt and McDonnell lot)
- Clinton and Division Street (lot)
- Bridge Street (next to bakery)
- 197 Florida Avenue
- Pedestrian Bridge Lot
- Church Street and Willow Street (Park & Ride Lot)
- Brookside Avenue (old Eddie Brush Building, across from Hempton)