AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam has declared a snow emergency ahead of Tuesday’s storm. The emergency is in effect from 6 p.m. on Monday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, this will be the biggest storm of the season yet. The high impact, long duration winter storm will bring heavy wet snow and gusty winds. Power outages are expected.

No parking is allowed on city streets during this time. Illegally parked vehicles may be fined and/or towed.

Residents can park in one of the city-owned parking lots. Lots include: