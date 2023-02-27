AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam has declared a snow emergency ahead of Monday night’s storm. The emergency is in effect from 6 p.m. on Monday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.
No parking is allowed on city streets during this time. Illegally parked vehicles may be fined and/or towed.
Residents can park in one of the city-owned parking lots. Lots include:
• City Hall
• Post Office Lot
• Guy Park Ave. Ext. (Kirk Douglas parking)
• Golf Course Lot
• Vet’s Field (upper field along Locust Ave. Roosevelt Rd. and the road to the pool building.
• Morris St. Parking Lot
• East Main & DeGraff (both lots)
• Between Vrooman & Lefferts (behind Art Center)
• Eagle & East Main Street (lot)
• Dean & East Main Streets (lot)
• 47 Reid Street Lot
• Milton Ave. between 1st & 2nd Ave.
• Prospect Street (Upper, near Elizabeth St.)
• Chestnut & Lincoln (basketball court lot)
• Bunn & Thomas St. (lot)
• Greene & Mechanic St. (lot)
• Union & Orange St. (lot)
• Union St. (between Brandt & McDonnell lot)
• Clinton & Division St. (lot)
• Bridge St. (next to bakery)
• 197 Florida Ave. (lot)
• Pedestrian Bridge Lot
• Church Street & Willow Street (Park & Ride Lot)
• Brookside Ave. (old Eddie Brush Building, across from Hempton)