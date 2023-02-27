AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam has declared a snow emergency ahead of Monday night’s storm. The emergency is in effect from 6 p.m. on Monday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

No parking is allowed on city streets during this time. Illegally parked vehicles may be fined and/or towed.

Residents can park in one of the city-owned parking lots. Lots include:

• City Hall

• Post Office Lot

• Guy Park Ave. Ext. (Kirk Douglas parking)

• Golf Course Lot

• Vet’s Field (upper field along Locust Ave. Roosevelt Rd. and the road to the pool building.

• Morris St. Parking Lot

• East Main & DeGraff (both lots)

• Between Vrooman & Lefferts (behind Art Center)

• Eagle & East Main Street (lot)

• Dean & East Main Streets (lot)

• 47 Reid Street Lot

• Milton Ave. between 1st & 2nd Ave.

• Prospect Street (Upper, near Elizabeth St.)

• Chestnut & Lincoln (basketball court lot)

• Bunn & Thomas St. (lot)

• Greene & Mechanic St. (lot)

• Union & Orange St. (lot)

• Union St. (between Brandt & McDonnell lot)

• Clinton & Division St. (lot)

• Bridge St. (next to bakery)

• 197 Florida Ave. (lot)

• Pedestrian Bridge Lot

• Church Street & Willow Street (Park & Ride Lot)

• Brookside Ave. (old Eddie Brush Building, across from Hempton)