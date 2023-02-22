AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to forecasts predicting incoming snowfall, the City of Amsterdam is declaring a Snow Emergency effective from 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday, February 24 at noon or until otherwise notified. While the Snow Emergency is in effect, all motor vehicles must be removed from parking on streets.

Vehicles are not allowed to park on city streets until the emergency is lifted. Violators will be subject to fines and/or towing. Parking is available at City-owned parking lots:

City Hall

Post Office Lot

Guy Park Ave. Ext. (Kirk Douglas parking)

Golf Course Lot

Vet’s Field (upper field along Locust Ave. Roosevelt Rd. and the road to the pool building.

Morris St. Parking Lot

East Main & DeGraff (both lots)

Between Vrooman & Lefferts (behind Art Center)

Eagle & East Main Street (lot)

Dean & East Main Streets (lot)

47 Reid Street Lot

Milton Ave. between 1st & 2nd Ave.

Prospect Street (Upper, near Elizabeth St.)

Chestnut & Lincoln (basketball court lot)

Bunn & Thomas St. (lot)

Greene & Mechanic St. (lot)Union & Orange St. (lot)

Union St. (between Brandt & McDonnell lot)

Clinton & Division St. (lot)

Bridge St. (next to the bakery)

197 Florida Ave. (lot)

Pedestrian Bridge Lot

Church Street & Willow Street (Park & Ride Lot)

Brookside Ave. (old Eddie Brush Building, across from Hempton; large lot)