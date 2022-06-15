AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chipotle is officially opening its Amsterdam location along the Route 30 corridor on Wednesday morning. The restaurant said the first 50 customers will get Chipotle merchandise with their order.

This location features a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. Customers who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will also receive free chips and guac after their first purchase.

This location is still hiring. Chipotle said employees get a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program, and access to mental healthcare for employees and their families. If interested, you can apply on the Chipotle website.

This Chiptole is located at 110 Veeders Mill and is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. According to Amsterdam Town Supervisor Thomas DiMezza, a Popeyes and a Starbucks are also coming to the Route 30 corridor.