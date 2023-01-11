MINDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cherry Valley woman has been cited to appear in Minden Town Court after police claim she crashed her car, drunk, with her two children inside. According to a press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Katrina M. Patrenaude, 40, wrecked around 11:30 p.m. on January 4.

The two children in the car were 11 and nine years old, police said. There was no word on whether Patrenaude or the kids were hurt.

Charges:

Two counts of driving while intoxicated

Two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated—Leandra’s Law

Reckless driving

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

After the incident, Patrenaude was taken to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office where she submitted a breath sample nearly twice the legal limit, according to the release. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket and traffic tickets.

She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Minden Court at a later date.