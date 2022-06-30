AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) announced service details for Montgomery County at their monthly board meeting Wednesday. Service will begin on Sunday, August 28, and feature four routes of transit service that will provide Montgomery County with a fortified route system.

“We are thrilled to announce the start date and service routes for Montgomery County,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “These four routes will provide increased mobility for people living in the community and connect them with the rest of the Capital Region. The routes will transform the quality of life for residents in Montgomery County. We are thankful to be working with elected leaders and community partners in Montgomery County to provide better access for everyone.”

Montgomery County route network:

Route No. 600 (Neighborhood Belt Line) will serve Amsterdam neighborhoods via Church Street, Clizbe Avenue, Guy Park Avenue, Division Street, and Route 30. This route will run Monday through Friday from 6:15 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route No. 601 (South Side and Route 30) will serve South Amsterdam and Route 30 via Bridge Street, Market Street, and Wallins Corner Road. This route will run Monday through Friday from 6:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Route No. 602 (Amsterdam to Schenectady) will connect Amsterdam to Schenectady using Guy Park Avenue, Division Street, East Main Street, and the Mohawk Turnpike. This route will run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route No. 560 (Thruway Xpress) will connect Montgomery County to Albany via I-90. This route will run Monday through Friday. Morning trips will be 6:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Afternoon trips will be noon to 2:45 p.m. Evening trips will be 3:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Map of routes: