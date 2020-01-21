Cats in Montgomery County looking for furever homes

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Looking for a new pet? Montgomery County SPCA has you covered!

During summer, the facility had an influx of cat and kitten drop-offs. The influx resulted in the waitlist for cats to get a cage totaling more than 100 names.

Due to their efforts on social media and recent press, the waitlist has cut in half.

They’re still looking for more adopters for their cats, in the hopes they can make more room for stray and abandoned cats during the winter months.

If you’re interested, check out Montgomery County SPCA’s cats here.

Here’s their phone number to inquire about adoption: 518-842-8050