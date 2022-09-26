CHARLESTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, September 25, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies and Troopers from the New York State Police were dispatched to a single-car crash on North Green Road in Charleston. Upon arrival, officers learned that Dylan E. Rulison, 22, of Caroga Lake, was allegedly driving the car drunk, even though police said he was supposed to have an ignition interlock device on the car.

Police said the car also had switched plates and a suspended registration. Rulison was arrested and processed at the Sheriff’s Office.

Charges:

Aggravated DWI with 0.18% BAC or higher (Felony)

Driving while intoxicated (Felony)

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operator (Felony)

Operating without an interlock device (Misdemeanor)

Operating on a suspended registration (Misdemeanor)

Multiple traffic infractions

Rulison was issued appearance tickets and will return to court at a later date. He was then released to a non-involved third party.