AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cancer Services Program of Fulton, Montgomery, and Schenectady Counties (CSP) at St. Mary’s Healthcare, the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), and Centro Civico of Amsterdam are coming together this month to raise awareness about Breast Cancer. CDTA will have their pink bus arrive in Amsterdam on Wednesday, October 19 at 2 p.m. in front of Centro Civico at 143 E. Main Street.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society, the average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%. That equates to a one in eight chance she will develop breast cancer.

“This is the first time the CSP, St. Mary’s Healthcare, CDTA, and Centro Civico have teamed up to provide education about breast cancer and access to screening,” said Suzanne Hagadorn, CSP Program Manager. “We are very excited to see the bus coming to our community to raise awareness and provide transportation. Regular screening is key to the early detection of breast cancer. Cancer Services Program clients need help with transportation at times and with the addition of CDTA in the community, they will now have another option to make sure they can get to their appointments.”

Following remarks, presentations, and photo opportunities, those in attendance can take a ride on the bus to St. Mary’s Healthcare Tesiero Cancer Center at the Rao Outpatient Pavilion. More remarks will be made and more photo opportunities will take place with the Cancer Services Program and St. Mary’s Healthcare’s teams.

“We look forward to the community coming out to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, dressed in their best pink, and we hope people take advantage of these important services available in the community, said Hagadorn.