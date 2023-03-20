Several goats perished in the first fire, but no other injuries were reported.

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, March 19, the Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department responded to structure fires in Canajoharie and Palatine. Several goats perished in the first fire, but no other injuries were reported.

At around 9:17 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Oswegatchie Road in Palatine. The Fort Plain and Ephratah Fire Departments were requested to assist. The fire was extinguished and all units were back in service a little over an hour after being dispatched.

The second structure fire was reported at a farm on Smith Lane in Canajoharie around 1 p.m. Due to the windy conditions, the whole structure was engulfed in flames. The Fort Plain, Rural Grove, South Minden, Sharon Springs Fire Departments, and the Ames Volunteer Fire Department responded. The exposure was extinguished with minimal damage and units were back in service by 4:45 p.m.