Canajoharie teachers create history podcast to connect with students

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “The Missing Chapter” is a podcast created by Philip Horender and Philip Schoff, teachers at Canajoharie High School. They started the podcast in October as a way to connect with their students during the era of remote learning.

Recorded in their classroom and available on major streaming like Spotify, the two history buffs share untold, obscure, and fascinating stories that the history textbooks left out.

“We said we feel like we’re missing out on our students you know we only have a small amount with them you know on a Google Meet when we’re fully remote during quarantine and we decided we need something extra because we still want them to feel like they’re part of the conversation,” said Schoff.

Although it’s not a class requirement to listen, that doesn’t stop their students from tuning in every week.

“I purely do it for entertainment, it’s really good,” said Aiden Schulte, one of their students.

Want to listen to the podcast? New episodes are released every week.