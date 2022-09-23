CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Traffic headed north on Moyer Street in Canajoharie will be turned around Friday morning after a water main broke underneath the road. Public utility crews working at the scene said anyone who lives between 244 Moyer Street and Maple Avenue Extension, should boil their water until further notice.

Southbound traffic will be allowed onto Moyer Street, but drivers in that area should still expect delays. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office first reported the incident at about 6:30 a.m.

It is unclear when repairs will be completed, the road will reopen, or the boil water advisory will be lifted. In most cases, once the advisory is lifted, residents will need to let tap water run until it runs clear as an extra precaution.