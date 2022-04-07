CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Canajoharie Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in the area. Police said scammers are targeting the elderly claiming to be law enforcement and that a relative is in their custody.

According to police, scammers will use detailed information including dates of birth, relationships, as well as addresses. The caller will then ask to send money for bail/bond in order for their relatives to be released.

Police said, If you receive a call like this, do not provide any information to the caller, and hang up immediately. In addition, never send money to people calling you, or through an email.