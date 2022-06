CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Canajoharie Police Department is trying to identify a subject who allegedly damaged flags and other property in Canajoharie and Palantine. The incident took place around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, according to police.

Do you know this person? If so, give the Canajoharie Police a call. (Photo: Canajoharie Police Department)

If you recognize the person in the photo above, call the Canajoharie Police Department at (518) 673-3111. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details are available at this time.