CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Canajoharie Police Department announced Monday that they are trying to track down the owner of a stroller. They posted the two pictures shown below on social media in hopes of finding them.

Photos: Canajoharie Police Department.

If you know the owner or recognize the stroller, you can contact the police at (518) 853-5500. They will arrange for you to pick it up at the station at a later date.