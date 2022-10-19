CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Canajoharie Police Department is trying to find the person, or people, who recently tagged the old Beech-Nut Factory with graffiti. Village Police Chief Bryan MacFadden said the incident took place about two weeks ago.

The property is fenced off, MacFadden said, and has been vacant for about 10 years. If those responsible for the crime are caught, they will be charged with the misdemeanor of making graffiti.

(Photos: Canajoharie Police Department) (Photos: Canajoharie Police Department)

If you have any information as to who may be responsible for the graffiti, you are asked to call either the Canajoharie Police Department at (518) 673-3111 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 853-5500.