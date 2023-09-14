CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Canajoharie Police Department will host women-only self-defense classes coming up in October. Three classes will be held at Canajoharie High School, located at 136 Scholastic Way, on October 5, 12, and 19, each from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

To register, you can email Officer Peruzzi at Jason.Peruzzi@canjo.org. Spaces are limited, and donations are accepted.

According to the Canajoharie Police Department, each class will build off the last, and participants must attend all classes. The classes will teach basic self-defense to offer options that can educate and empower women.