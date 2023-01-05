CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Canajoharie Central School District has closed Thursday due to a water main break. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, there are water main breaks on Maple Avenue between Moyer Street and Birch Street and near the 200-block of Upper Moyer Street.

Maple Avenue will be closed to all traffic until further notice. Drivers can use Montgomery Street to Cunningham Road to Carlisle Road to get around the closure. Traffic will be reduced to one lane near the break on Moyer Street.

There is low water pressure in parts of the village and water may be shut off throughout the day until repairs are made. There is a boil water advisory for the following streets until further notice: