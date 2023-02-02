MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An unnamed business owner and unnamed resident have been fined for illegally disposing of solid waste by burning it, the incident happening in 2021. After a plea offer to one count of illegal disposal of solid waste, they agreed to pay a fine of $1,590.

On October 1, 2021, an Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) observed an unattended fire burning with waste material from a commercial scrapping business. They say that working with Mohawk’s town Codes Officer and speaking with neighbors, they issued a ticket to the resident and business owner for an unattended open fire, illegal disposal of solid waste, and maintaining a noisome and unwholesome business on or near a highway.

Over the next year, ECOs say the defendants refused to address the charges and did not appear in Mohawk Town Court when they were scheduled to. A bench warrant was issued, forcing him to address the charges. ECOs say that more than a year later, they accepted a plea deal, and the commercial property is no longer used for commercial operations.