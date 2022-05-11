FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The boil water order for the Village of Fultonville has been lifted. The village was under a boil water order while the water tower was being cleaned.

The water tower was drained, cleaned and serviced, and then refilled over the past week. During the cleaning, residents were advised that their water would have a high concentration of chlorine and could stain their clothes. Officials said the water would also be a brown color and could ruin white and light-colored clothes.

Since the cleaning is done, Fultonville officials said residents should remove the aerators on all faucets in their homes and run the water until it runs clear over the next few days. Residents should also empty and clean their hot water heaters. Once this has been done, residents can use water for cleaning and laundry.