FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a boil water advisory for Fonda. The boil water order is in effect for multiple streets, including the Villiage of Fonda.

The boil water order is in effect for:

  • Village of Fonda
  • Hickory Hill Road from Gunnerson Lane to State Highway 5
  • Martin Road from Common Road to Hickory Hill Road
  • State Highway 5 from the Shrine East to Village line
  • State Highway 334 from Veeder Road South to Village line
  • Wemple Avenue
  • Knowlton Road
  • Pilling Drive
  • Perry Lane