FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a boil water advisory for Fonda. The boil water order is in effect for multiple streets, including the Villiage of Fonda.
The boil water order is in effect for:
- Village of Fonda
- Hickory Hill Road from Gunnerson Lane to State Highway 5
- Martin Road from Common Road to Hickory Hill Road
- State Highway 5 from the Shrine East to Village line
- State Highway 334 from Veeder Road South to Village line
- Wemple Avenue
- Knowlton Road
- Pilling Drive
- Perry Lane