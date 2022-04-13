FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Fultonville announced that there is a water main break that occurred at about 10: 00 a.m., Wednesday. The Department of Public Water (DPW) said A boil water advisory has been issued.

Officials said residents from 2 Riverside Dr., East to State Highway 5S, are on a boil water order until further notice. Residents are reminded that water should be boiled before drinking or cooking.

DPW said residents may also experience lower water pressure or no water until repairs are complete. Residents can contact DPW at (518) 853-3815.