CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a boil water advisory has been issued for certain addresses in the Village of Canajoharie. The advisory has been issued for the following Canajoharie addresses, as repair to the water distribution line is underway-

2 Erie Blvd. to 202 Erie Blvd.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says that if your address is not between the numbers listed, you do not have to boil your water.