MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, there is a boil water advisory for the town of Mohawk. This comes after water was shut off yesterday in order to repair a water leak at the water filtration plant.

The boil water advisory is for all users from Reservoir Road to State Highway 5, including all users on Hickory Hill Road and all side streets. Check back with News10 for updates on when the advisory is lifted.