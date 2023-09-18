AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Police Department has confirmed that the body of a missing person, James H. Gardner, was recovered from the Mohawk River on Monday morning. Gardner’s body was recovered near Lock 11 on the New York State Canal system.

The 71-year-old was reported missing on Friday morning. He was last seen on September 15 at 6:45 a.m. on Stewart Street in Amsterdam. Police say there are no signs of foul play observed in the investigation.

Law enforcement agencies searched for Gardner over the last three days. Assisting agencies include the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Emergency Management from Montgomery, Schoharie, and Fulton Counties, Schonowe Fire Company, the Rotterdam Junction Fire Department, bloodhound K-9 units from the Albany County Fire Coordinator, and search and rescue K-9 units from New York State Fire.