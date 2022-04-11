AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Tripadvisor, there are around 70 restaurants in Amsterdam. From Italian to Asian to American food, there are quite a few options to choose from.

These are the highest-rated restaurants in Amsterdam, according to Tripadvisor.

10. The Rustic Loft

The Rustic Loft serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (57 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 4740 State Highway 30

Top review: “We have dined here over 20 times. We have tried most of the menu. Everything is good – never had a bad meal. We like to sit upstairs in “the loft”. The drunken meatloaf and chicken n biscuits are a couple of our favorites & the burgers and salads are fantastic! Pasta with shrimp & clams has a lot of seafood in it. Wings are crispy and 2 different people we took there said they were ‘the best in the world!’ Staff is friendly and efficient. Great beer and liquor selection. They even gave Johnny Walker Blue! My fav! Always solid eats!” — kennykid523

You can view the menu on the Rustic Loft website.

9. Europa Cafe

Europa Cafe serves Greek and American food. The cafe is open for breakfast, lunch, and brunch, and has vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (37 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 319 Forest Avenue

Top review: “Friendly, great food. Good selection for breakfast and lunch. Great atmosphere and outdoor seating. Best prices around. Love it.” — janetbR4527BR

You can view the daily specials on the Europa Cafe Facebook page.

8. Mt. Fuji

Mt. Fuji serves Japanese and Asian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant also has vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (30 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 115 Sanford Farms Shopping Center, Route 30

Top review: “I had never been here or had Hibachi before. It was delicious! Got soup and salad to eat while you watched your main entree be cooked. Steak was tender and rice was flavored perfect!” — kristinm62570

You can view the menu on the Mt. Fuji website.

7. Riverside Pizza

Riverside Pizza serves Italian food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (32 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 10 East Main Street

Top review: “This is a pickup pizza establishment. They have great pizzas very generous with the toppings. I particularly like the mushroom and sausage with extra cheese. Nice small chunks of sausage throughout the pizza.” — Cheryl S

You can view the menu on the Riverside Pizza menu.

6. Russo’s Grill

Russo’s Grill serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. They also have vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (90 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 365 West Main Street

Top review: “A neighborhood Italian family restaurant of the old style. Excellent service. Delicious food. My Italian sausage and pepper pasta was ample in its proportion.” — Worldsvet

You can view the menu on the Russo’s Grill website.

5. South 30 Diner

South 30 Diner serves American food and is open for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. The diner also has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (52 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3/5)

Price: $

Address: 5854 State Highway 30

Top review: “We had the most wonderful experience stopping into this diner for breakfast before we left the area. The owner and other guests were the friendliest, and the food was outstanding. The down-home ambiance was over the top. If we are ever back in the area, this one is on our list to go back!” — 222KBR222

You can view the daily specials on the South 30 Diner Facebook page.

4. Shorty’s Southside Tavern

Shorty’s Southside Tavern serves American and Italian food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (48 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 51 Broad Street

Top review: “We were in the area and decided after reading reviews that we would give this restaurant a try. We were so happy that we did the food was delicious. My husband had an open roast beef dinner with mashed potatoes and plenty of gravy. You had a choice of salad or soup. I had the egg parmigiana and it was delicious and filled the whole plate and I chose the homemade chicken vegetable soup. It had on-street parking and it is in a neighborhood. It seemed to be a local bar attached and there was also seating in there. We enjoy trying the local businesses and this was a great choice. Our server was Tanya, I think and she was extremely helpful in making our choices. So happy that we found this restaurant we will definitely stop here again.” — Corbett56

You can view the menu on the Shorty’s Southside Tavern Facebook page.

3. Parillo’s Armory Grill

Parillo’s Armory Grill serves Italian food and has lunch and dinner options. The restaurant also has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (133 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 67 Bridge Street

Top review: “A fight broke out in the bar over whether it’s pronounced ‘Cavatelli’ or ‘Gavatell’ but what else would you expect from a hometown Italian joint where the (very reasonably priced) entrees come with salad, bread, and the entire family sitting at the bar? Low key, classy, homey, cool. As good as New York City but without the prices – and the attitude!” — Michael W

You can keep up to date with daily specials on the Parillo’s Armory Grill Facebook page.

2. Raindancer Restaurant

Raindancer Restaurant serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (272 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 4582 State Highway 30

Top review: “The hotel recommended this restaurant, reservations are suggested. The food was great and plentiful. The salads were large enough for two. We had their prime dinner and broiled seafood platter, if we are ever in the area we will definitely return.” — Culture756252

You can view the menu on the Raindancer website.

1. Nicolino’s Restaurant

Nicolino’s Restaurant serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (211 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 4515 State Highway 30

Top review: “I was visiting family in Amsterdam and went last night with my mom, Aunt, Godmother, and cousin. We had a wonderful time. The food was incredible and in portions that were so large, we’re still eating it for lunch and probably dinner today! The restaurant was decorated magnificently for the holidays and we were told the bartender hand-made everything. She did a great job! Besides the food being so delicious, the best part was our server, Tina. She made our experience so fun and put that extra touch on everything during our meal and for dessert for my Aunt’s birthday. She even sat down and shared stories with us. She was a ball! Love you Tina and I was serious- will you adopt me??!!!! Thanks Nicolino’s for making my Aunts night special and even more so mine because I haven’t spent much time in Amsterdam in years and haven’t seen my God Mother and cousin in so long. I will definitely be back when I’m home next summer!” — labeach247

You can view the menu on the Nicolino’s website.