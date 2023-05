PALATINE BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Below Zero Ice Cream will host its second annual pet adoption clinic on Saturday in partnership with the Montgomery County SPCA. Below Zero Ice Cream is located at 6093 Route 5, Palatine Bridge, and the event will run from 1-3 p.m.

For every ice cream cone purchased, Below Zero will donate $1 to the SPCA. Free doggie sundaes will be offered for those who bring their dog to visit during the event!