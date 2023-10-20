AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beer Universe has opened a new location in Amsterdam. The store is located in the former Sievert’s Sports building at 4804 Route 30.

Beer Universe in Amsterdam had its grand opening on Friday, October 13. The store carries domestic, imported, and craft beer, cider, seltzers, and other hard drinks, cigars, non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, and other party supplies.

In 2019, Sievert’s Sports moved from Amsterdam to Clifton Park. That store then closed in December 2022 as the owners decided to retire.

Beer Universe has other locations in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Coxsackie, Kingston, and Saugerties. The Amsterdam location is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.