AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The road to recovery will be long and bumpy for an injured pup, “Bunny,” found recently on the side of a country road in Amsterdam. Volunteers at the Amsterdam Kitten Adoption center say the dog has several infected wounds on all four paws, along with a dislocated toe and a wound that has exposed bone on one leg.

That leg, officials said, might need to be amputated down the road. “She has a huge injury to the top of her head that is also down to the bone,” a spokesperson for the shelter said in a written statement.

“Lucky for her, an angel has offered to foster her,” continued the spokesperson. “But due to her injuries, the bandages need to be changed every other day, under sedation for the first two weeks because of the pain, then continued for a few weeks after.”

Donations can be made in Bunny’s name by calling Michele Auriemma at (518) 588-9252. To help cover the cost of her medical bills, the shelter is also hosting a bake sale at Super Shoes on December 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.