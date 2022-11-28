AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A baby and toddler food manufacturer in Montgomery County has been making big contributions to address childhood hunger and support families both locally and nationally. Since 2018, the Beech-Nut Nutrition Company has helped No Kid Hungry’s community partners serve over 7.25 Million meals.

In 2022, the company distributed over $57,200 of nutritious food to over 1,000 families with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and partnered with Amsterdam and Canajohaire school districts to provide full Thanksgiving meals to 30 local families. They have also donated 1,000 jars and 300 infant cereal canisters to The Neighborhood Center, Inc., and over 17,000 pouches and jars of baby food to the United Way of the Greater Capital Region.

On the national level, Beech-Nut Nutrition Company donated nearly 45,000 jars, pouches, snacks, and cereals to families in crisis. The World of Giving helped deliver their products to displaced Ukrainian families, and the Red Cross of Eastern New York brought Beech-Nut food to families stranded by Hurricane Ian in Florida.

“Every day I am proud to work for a company that makes the world a better place, making the best food for babies,” said Kelvyn Vasquez, Operations Specialist for Beech-Nut. “My favorite moment is when we give back to the community at our annual food drive. Any opportunity that I have to give back, I am always there.”