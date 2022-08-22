ROOT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An employee at Ayers Animal Shelter on Hilltop Road in Root was reportedly attacked by two dogs on Monday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 9:40 a.m.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies responded along with GAVAC and Rural Grove Fire Department. The staff member was reportedly tending to the animals when the attack happened.

The victim was treated on scene and transported to Albany Medical Center by LifeNet air ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The Town of Root Animal Control Officer also responded. The Sheriff’s Office said the dogs will be quarantined off-site as per NYS Public Health Law.