AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 1, the Montgomery County SPCA is holding an annual Bowl-a-Thon at Kelly’s Imperial Lanes. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., and the event will run from 12 to 2 p.m.

Fees are $20 per bowler or $60 per team of four. The price covers two games and shoes. Prizes will be awarded for the highest score, the most money raised by a team/individual, and the most creative team outfit.

All proceeds will benefit the homeless animals at the Montgomery County SPCA.