AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is teaming up with the Amsterdam Mohawks baseball team to host his annual Autism Night, along with his son Michael who was diagnosed with autism at 3-years-old. The event will be held on Monday, July 25 at 6:35 p.m., at Shuttleworth Park.

Admission is at no cost for individuals affected by autism and their families who register online at Santabarbara’s website or by calling (518) 382-2941. In 2013, the Autism Action NY initiative was established in the State Assembly.

The initiative includes a series of bills aimed at helping those living with developmental disabilities by increasing employment opportunities, independent housing, improved access to technology, and creating a centralized location of available services.