AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam is hosting its Spring Fling Festival sponsored by The Sentinel of Amsterdam on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival is returning after a two-year hiatus.

Spring Fling is the city’s first big outdoor festival of the year. The festival is set to take place on Main Street in Downtown Amsterdam. Visitors can enjoy free amusement park rides, games, activities, arts and crafts, vendors, food, and live music.

“Spring Fling is going to be the fun-filled kick-off to what promises to be an entertaining and action-packed spring and summer full of great outdoor things to do in Amsterdam,” said Mayor Michael Cinquanti. “I’m looking forward to great food, great music, great rides for the kids, great vendors, great friends, and great (fingers-crossed) weather!”

The festival features musical guests Harrison Michael from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and headliner J. Marco Johnson from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both performances and set to take place on the Sharpshooters Stage.