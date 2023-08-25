AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam’s ItaliaFest is slated for Saturday, September 9, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event will be taking place on Bridge Street.

The event will offer vendors, Italian food, free bounce houses, Italian music, and food and drink specials all day long. A schedule of other entertainment offerings and events is as follows:

  • 10 a.m. – Cops & joggers 5k
  • 1 p.m. – Dance Force
  • 2 p.m. – Pizza Easting Contest (sponsored by Lorenzo’s Southside)
  • 2:45 p.m. – Music for Life
  • 6 p.m. – Spaghetti Eating Contest (sponsored by Lorenzo’s Southside)
  • Doug Ferony Music
  • 9 p.m. – Fireworks