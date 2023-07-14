AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam is getting its first legal cannabis dispensary. Amsterdam Cannabis will be located at 1451 Route 5S.

Owners Anthony and Thomas Marcellino are two brothers from Amsterdam. They applied to get their CAURD license in September 2022 and it was granted in April 2023.

“The process for obtaining the license was tough,” said Anthony Marcellino. “We had to track down a lot of paperwork, some from several years ago, and luckily we were able to find it all and get our application submitted to the Office of Cannabis Management.”

Amsterdam Cannabis will have smokable cannabis, edibles, vape pens, prerolled joints, concentrates, and other cannabis products. Overall, they plan to carry about 100 different types of cannabis products.

“We hope that the local community comes to check out the variety of products we will be carrying,” said Anthony Marcellino.

The Marcellino’s hope to open Amsterdam Cannabis sometime in August. The dispensary will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.