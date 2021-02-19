Amsterdam’s Dylan Lane reprises role as ‘Chain Reaction’ game show host

FORT JOHNSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After more than a decade, Dylan Lane is returning as host of Game Show Network’s new-edition of the classic word-association game show, CHAIN REACTION. The cult-classic makes its return on Monday, Feb. 22.

The Fort Johnson resident originally hosted the show more than 14 years ago from 2006-2007, and then left the entertainment industry to earn an engineering degree.

Lane is now a married father of two and currently working for General Electric, but Game Show Network lured him back to host the classic reboot. At first, he didn’t believe it when he got the call.

“I have a couple of very good classmates from high school and I initially thought someone was playing a prank on me to be honest with you. I was flattered that somebody would think of me but also I was very skeptical that they would hire me back you know old guy, less hair, you know not quite the same person as 14 years ago,” said Lane.

Based on the Sony Pictures Television format, the classic game show – which originally debuted in the 1980s – features two teams competing against one another to complete chains of words, after the first and last words of the chain are revealed. Each word in the chain is related in some way to the word directly above and below it. By making inferences based on the revealed words and the revealed letters in incomplete words, contestants try to fill in the word chains to win money.

The all-new CHAIN REACTION premieres on February 22 at 5 pm ET and airs weeknights.