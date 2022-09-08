AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam woman has won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. The New York Lottery said Valerie Kevlin claimed her prize on the X Series: 20X scratch-off ticket around August 30.

“It is truly a blessing,” said Kevlin.

Kevlin bought the ticket at Stewart’s Shops at 4192 Route 30 in Amsterdam. She chose to receive her prize as a single lump sum totaling $546,840 after required withholdings.

New York Lottery officials said there is still one top prize remaining on the X Series: 20X ticket. Players can check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off by downloading the Game Report on the lottery website.

New York scratch-off games generated $4,517,682,111 in total sales during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Officials said school districts in Montgomery County received $13,466,130 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that time.