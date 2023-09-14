FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Yolanda Feliciano, 33, for welfare fraud. Feliciano allegedly filed a SNAP recertification application but failed to disclose all household income.

Feliciano received $1,632 in SNAP benefits that she was not entitled to. She was charged with welfare fraud in the fourth degree and offering a false instrument for filing in the second degree.

Feliciano was released with an appearance ticket to the City of Amsterdam Court at a later date. The case was investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, the Department of Social Services, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.