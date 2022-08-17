AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam woman is facing four traffic ticket charges after a car accident that killed a bicyclist. The incident took place on July 21 on Log City Road in the town of Amsterdam.

Police said Veronica Hansberger, 28, struck Russell Snyder, 42, of Amsterdam, while he was riding along the shoulder of Log City Road. Snyder suffered serious injuries and later died at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Hansberger was later charged with traffic infraction level offenses.

Charges