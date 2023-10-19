AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 32-year-old Amsterdam woman was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into fraudulent charges on a credit card. The victim told Amsterdam Police that they noticed two unauthorized charges from a local business on their credit card account.

Digital evidence and surveillance footage were secured by officers. Police determined that Natalie A. Perdomo was recording the credit and debit card numbers of customers. Police say Perdomo was working at a local business and using the stolen card information at other locations in the area.

Perdomo was arrested following an interview with police. She was charged with two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, two counts of unlawful possession of personal identification information in the third degree, and two counts of identity theft in the third degree.

Perdomo was arraigned and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in Amsterdam City Court at a later date.