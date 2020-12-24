Amsterdam woman arrested after package theft caught on camera

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Police Department says they arrested 35-year-old Stephanie Devarneyon a misdemeanor petit larceny charge. They believe she was stealing packages delivered to local porches.

According to police, they started getting complaints in the first week of December from Amsterdam’s 4th Ward neighborhood. Three separate package thefts were reported, and on December 10, one incident was caught on a home surveillance system.

Police say they identified Devarney from the footage. On Wednesday, officers said they spotted her on foot leaving a store on Market Street, where she was arrested.

Authorities say the investigation into the other thefts is still ongoing.